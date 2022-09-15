Aaron Easterly Sells 30,184 Shares of Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) Stock

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) CEO Aaron Easterly sold 30,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $124,056.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,254,668 shares in the company, valued at $13,376,685.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Rover Group Price Performance
NASDAQ:ROVR opened at $4.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.81. Rover Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36.
Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $43.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.09 million. Rover Group had a negative net margin of 43.25% and a negative return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rover Group, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Rover Group
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ROVR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Rover Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.31.
About Rover Group
Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rover Group (ROVR)
- Has 3M Reached the Point of Being so Bad It’s Good?
- Murphy USA Outperforming Other Mid-caps, But Is It A Buy Now?
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
- Has Take-Two Interactive Devolved into a One-Trick Pony?
Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.