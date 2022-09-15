Aaron Easterly Sells 30,184 Shares of Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) Stock

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) CEO Aaron Easterly sold 30,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $124,056.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,254,668 shares in the company, valued at $13,376,685.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ROVR opened at $4.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.81. Rover Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $43.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.09 million. Rover Group had a negative net margin of 43.25% and a negative return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rover Group, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Rover Group by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Rover Group by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

ROVR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Rover Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.31.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

