Insider Buying: Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Director Buys 7,100 Shares of Stock

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) Director Todd J. Stein acquired 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.23 per share, with a total value of $51,333.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 662,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,913.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Spok Stock Up 0.3 %

SPOK opened at $7.29 on Thursday. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $11.46. The stock has a market cap of $143.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average of $7.31.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spok had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $33.71 million during the quarter.

Spok Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spok

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.17%. Spok’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -99.21%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Standard LLC bought a new position in shares of Spok during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spok during the fourth quarter worth approximately $390,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Spok by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Spok by 8,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Spok during the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Spok from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

