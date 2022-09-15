Quantis Network One Day Volume Tops $5.00 (QUAN)

Quantis Network (QUAN) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 15th. One Quantis Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. Quantis Network has a total market cap of $8,001.39 and $5.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 678.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $768.19 or 0.03819073 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002351 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.73 or 0.00823913 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020734 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00035113 BTC.
Quantis Network Coin Profile
Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork. The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org.
Quantis Network Coin Trading
