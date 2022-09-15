Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) President David S. Kallery Purchases 36,000 Shares

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) President David S. Kallery purchased 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $103,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 218,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Inspirato Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISPO opened at $2.74 on Thursday. Inspirato Incorporated has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $108.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.31.

Get Inspirato alerts:

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $52.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Inspirato Incorporated will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspirato

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Inspirato from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Inspirato in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Inspirato from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Inspirato from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Inspirato in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISPO. W Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inspirato during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,477,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inspirato in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,794,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Inspirato in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $794,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Inspirato in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspirato in the 1st quarter worth approximately $791,000.

About Inspirato

(Get Rating)

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inspirato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspirato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.