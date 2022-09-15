Mute (MUTE) Trading 1.9% Lower This Week

Mute (MUTE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. Mute has a market cap of $9.50 million and $29,465.00 worth of Mute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mute coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mute has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 678.7% against the dollar and now trades at $768.19 or 0.03819073 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.73 or 0.00823913 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00035113 BTC.

About Mute

Mute launched on March 2nd, 2021. Mute’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins. Mute’s official Twitter account is @mute_io. The official website for Mute is mute.io.

Buying and Selling Mute

According to CryptoCompare, “MUTE is the gas that powers the growth of the ecosystem via the DAO, funding proposals and benefitting directly through a 'buyback and make' initiative. Earn transaction fees by staking your L1 LP tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mute using one of the exchanges listed above.

