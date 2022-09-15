Rentberry (BERRY) Reaches Market Cap of $73,572.02

Rentberry (BERRY) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 15th. In the last week, Rentberry has traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Rentberry coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Rentberry has a total market capitalization of $73,572.02 and approximately $12.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004971 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004975 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,114.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005012 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00056265 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012490 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005408 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00064964 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00076143 BTC.

Rentberry Coin Profile

BERRY is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog.

Rentberry Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

