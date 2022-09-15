New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX) Insider Buys C$99,900.00 in Stock

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2022

New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUXGet Rating) insider Silvercorp Metals Inc. purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,825,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$36,047,949.30.

New Pacific Metals Price Performance

New Pacific Metals Corp has a 52 week low of C$0.14 and a 52 week high of C$0.50.

About New Pacific Metals

(Get Rating)

New Pacific Metals Corp, formerly New Pacific Holdings Corp., is an investment issuer engaged in investing in privately held and publicly traded corporations. The Company operates through two segments: investment and mining. The investment segment focuses on investing in other privately-held and publicly-traded corporations.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for New Pacific Metals (TSE:NUX)

Receive News & Ratings for New Pacific Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Pacific Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.