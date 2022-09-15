New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX) Insider Buys C$99,900.00 in Stock

New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX – Get Rating) insider Silvercorp Metals Inc. purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,825,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$36,047,949.30.
New Pacific Metals Price Performance
New Pacific Metals Corp has a 52 week low of C$0.14 and a 52 week high of C$0.50.
About New Pacific Metals
Featured Stories
- Has 3M Reached the Point of Being so Bad It’s Good?
- Murphy USA Outperforming Other Mid-caps, But Is It A Buy Now?
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
- Has Take-Two Interactive Devolved into a One-Trick Pony?
Receive News & Ratings for New Pacific Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Pacific Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.