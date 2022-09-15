Kathryn Henry Sells 189 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ LULU opened at $342.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $310.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.32. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $485.83. The company has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 198.1% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 7,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 28.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 273,847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $76,401,000 after buying an additional 60,798 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 961.2% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 22,573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after buying an additional 25,194 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $3,254,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4,426.8% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 251,959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $68,785,000 after buying an additional 246,393 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $427.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. KGI Securities lowered Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $505.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $512.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $405.48.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.