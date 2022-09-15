Leah Jones Sells 7,000 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Stock

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) CFO Leah Jones sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $116,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,776.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Leah Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 17th, Leah Jones sold 3,921 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $69,205.65.

On Monday, August 15th, Leah Jones sold 24 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $423.60.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Price Performance

MDRX opened at $16.51 on Thursday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions ( NASDAQ:MDRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $150.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.58 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.80.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

