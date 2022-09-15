Golden State Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.09.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Performance

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MA opened at $325.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $339.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.74. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $303.65 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The company has a market capitalization of $314.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.