Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Shares Sold by Capital Group International Inc. CA

Capital Group International Inc. CA reduced its position in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 720,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,169 shares during the period. Capital Group International Inc. CA owned about 0.28% of Ryan Specialty worth $27,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Auxier Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Ryan Specialty by 833.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 43,128 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in Ryan Specialty by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 624,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,205,000 after buying an additional 189,000 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter worth $453,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Ryan Specialty by 524.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 26.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RYAN opened at $42.00 on Thursday. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.73 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.00 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.79 and a 200-day moving average of $39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 52.62% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $491.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.84 million. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RYAN. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ryan Specialty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Ryan Specialty to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

