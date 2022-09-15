Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA lessened its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,205 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNAP. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Snap in the 1st quarter worth about $2,470,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Snap by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in Snap by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,757,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,254,000 after purchasing an additional 308,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 3,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $38,034.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,087,282 shares in the company, valued at $12,623,344.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 3,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $38,034.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,087,282 shares in the company, valued at $12,623,344.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 34,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $479,170.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,415,146 shares in the company, valued at $19,925,255.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,155,438 shares of company stock worth $11,957,990.

SNAP opened at $11.52 on Thursday. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.69. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Snap from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wolfe Research cut Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Moffett Nathanson cut Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Snap from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Snap to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

