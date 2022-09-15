The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,859 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,726 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,355,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,302,657,000 after purchasing an additional 276,392 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,065,627,000 after purchasing an additional 887,382 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Boeing by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,908 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,616,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,729,452,000 after purchasing an additional 207,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $732,033,000 after purchasing an additional 552,493 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $149.26 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $233.94. The stock has a market cap of $88.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.16 and a 200-day moving average of $158.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.06.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

