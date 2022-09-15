Capital Group International Inc. CA Acquires 601 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Capital Group International Inc. CA boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Capital Group International Inc. CA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $24,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,481,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,183,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,424 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,107,000 after purchasing an additional 813,983 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,514 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,731,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,130,000 after buying an additional 409,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,024,000 after buying an additional 2,063,557 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total value of $69,726,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,203,810 shares in the company, valued at $33,794,337,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total value of $69,726,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,203,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,794,337,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 753,125 shares of company stock worth $242,744,201. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 1.0 %

Several brokerages recently commented on LLY. SVB Leerink began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.44.

LLY stock opened at $309.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $294.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.38, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $220.20 and a twelve month high of $335.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $317.34 and a 200-day moving average of $302.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.52%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

