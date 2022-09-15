Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 58,832 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 376,158 shares.The stock last traded at $29.82 and had previously closed at $28.62.

Crestwood Equity Partners Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.29 and a beta of 2.80.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crestwood Equity Partners Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,871.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,527,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,858,000 after acquiring an additional 93,696 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 11.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 32.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 80,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. 43.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

