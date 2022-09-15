Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Receives $93.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SDXAY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sodexo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Sodexo from €93.00 ($94.90) to €94.00 ($95.92) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sodexo from €100.00 ($102.04) to €90.00 ($91.84) in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Sodexo Stock Performance

Shares of SDXAY opened at $16.36 on Friday. Sodexo has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $20.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.80 and a 200 day moving average of $15.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Sodexo Company Profile

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

