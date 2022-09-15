Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) versus B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Financial Analysis

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) and B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Victory Capital and B. Riley Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Victory Capital 1 3 6 0 2.50 B. Riley Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Victory Capital presently has a consensus price target of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.95%. Given Victory Capital’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Victory Capital is more favorable than B. Riley Financial.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victory Capital 32.66% 35.55% 14.29% B. Riley Financial -3.37% -1.85% -0.23%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Victory Capital and B. Riley Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Victory Capital has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B. Riley Financial has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Victory Capital and B. Riley Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victory Capital $890.27 million 2.11 $278.39 million $4.00 6.87 B. Riley Financial $1.74 billion 0.77 $445.05 million ($1.73) -27.42

B. Riley Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Victory Capital. B. Riley Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Victory Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.2% of Victory Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.0% of B. Riley Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of Victory Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.9% of B. Riley Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Victory Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. B. Riley Financial pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. Victory Capital pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. B. Riley Financial pays out -231.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Victory Capital has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. B. Riley Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Victory Capital beats B. Riley Financial on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors. As of December 31, 2021, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 130 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients, and direct investors. The company has strategic alliance with Xavier University of Louisiana. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands. The Capital Markets segments offers investment banking, corporate finance, financial advisory, research, securities lending and sales, and trading services; merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, and institutional private placements services; asset management services; and trades in equity securities. The Wealth Management segment provides wealth management and tax services. The Auction and Liquidation Segment offers retail store liquidation, and wholesale and industrial assets disposition services. The Financial Consulting segment provides bankruptcy, forensic accounting, litigation support, operations management and real estate consulting, and valuation and appraisal services. The Principal Investments-Communications segment provides consumer Internet access through United Online under the NetZero and Juno brands; VoIP communication and related products, and subscription services through magicJack; and mobile phone services and devices through Marconi Wireless. The Brands segments provides licensing of a brand investment portfolio, including Catherine Malandrino, English Laundry, Joan Vass, Kensie Girl, Limited Too, and Nanette Lepore. It also offers advisory services; brokerage services; senior secured and second lien secured loans to middle market public and the private U.S. companies; and consulting services. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

