Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.88.

ACCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Accolade from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Accolade from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Accolade in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Accolade in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CEO Rajeev Singh acquired 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $176,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,510,442.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,808 shares of company stock worth $50,302. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Accolade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 53.7% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 12,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 121.9% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 181,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 99,481 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 122,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 25.7% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,505,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,428,000 after buying an additional 308,000 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $12.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.72. Accolade has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.10.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.33. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 124.17%. The business had revenue of $85.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Accolade’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Accolade will post -6.52 EPS for the current year.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

