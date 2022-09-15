Analysts Set Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Price Target at $93.40

Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.40.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HLI shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 81.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter worth $34,000.

NYSE HLI opened at $78.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.89. Houlihan Lokey has a 52 week low of $74.23 and a 52 week high of $122.62.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $418.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.08 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 32.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

