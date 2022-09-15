Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 2,563 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of C. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Citigroup by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 71.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

Citigroup Stock Performance

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $48.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $93.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.24. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.44 and a fifty-two week high of $73.72.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Stories

