Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Receives $63.17 Average PT from Analysts

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.17.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

In other news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.95 per share, with a total value of $99,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 49,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,386.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.75 per share, with a total value of $100,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,529,056.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc T. Pangburn purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.95 per share, with a total value of $99,875.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 49,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,386.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HASI. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,250.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HASI opened at $39.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 18.15 and a current ratio of 18.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.40. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a twelve month low of $28.68 and a twelve month high of $65.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.57.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 38.63% and a return on equity of 10.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 154.64%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.