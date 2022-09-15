Brokerages Set Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Target Price at $9.29

Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.29.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Equitrans Midstream Price Performance

Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $9.61 on Monday. Equitrans Midstream has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $11.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.92. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.95.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 104.75%. The business had revenue of $328.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is currently -18.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 51.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 519.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 75.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

