Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $478,000 Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,377,000 after acquiring an additional 244,613 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,041,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,092,000 after acquiring an additional 395,795 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 16.9% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,818 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,273,000 after acquiring an additional 111,900 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 9.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,923,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,948,000 after acquiring an additional 250,592 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRWD. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. TheStreet raised CrowdStrike from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

CrowdStrike Price Performance

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $1,889,786.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,718,486.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,751,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $1,889,786.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 113,782 shares of company stock valued at $19,331,841 over the last 90 days. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $184.11 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.39 and its 200-day moving average is $186.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.48 and a beta of 1.27.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.