Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Insider Purchases $506,064.42 in Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) insider Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.97 per share, with a total value of $506,064.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,563,980.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Maurice Anthony Milikin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 29th, Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $503,455.41.

On Monday, August 22nd, Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.66 per share, with a total value of $514,747.14.

On Monday, August 15th, Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.85 per share, with a total value of $517,213.15.

On Monday, August 1st, Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.93 per share, with a total value of $505,272.47.

On Monday, July 25th, Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.72 per share, with a total value of $476,588.88.

On Monday, July 18th, Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.36 per share, with a total value of $471,916.44.

On Monday, July 11th, Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.17 per share, with a total value of $469,450.43.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.96 per share, with a total value of $466,724.84.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.75 per share, with a total value of $463,999.25.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $37.74 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $41.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $53.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.76.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 43.3% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,653,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,547,000 after buying an additional 801,200 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 15.5% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth about $440,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.1% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 346,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,252,000 after buying an additional 7,232 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 47,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

