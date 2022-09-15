Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Receives $489.12 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $488.15.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen dropped their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $435.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

Adobe Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $3,260,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 232.6% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,800,423 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $820,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,101 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,035,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,093 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $371.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $173.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $400.49 and its 200-day moving average is $410.76. Adobe has a one year low of $338.00 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Adobe will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

