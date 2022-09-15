Christopher Harborne Buys 45,932 Shares of Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Stock

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) major shareholder Christopher Harborne acquired 45,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.83 per share, with a total value of $405,579.56. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,986,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,540,017.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Innovative Solutions and Support Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock opened at $8.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average of $7.54. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The firm has a market cap of $142.49 million, a PE ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.05.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Innovative Solutions and Support from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovative Solutions and Support
Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile
Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.
Further Reading
