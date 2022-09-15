Christopher Harborne Buys 45,932 Shares of Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Stock

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) major shareholder Christopher Harborne acquired 45,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.83 per share, with a total value of $405,579.56. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,986,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,540,017.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Innovative Solutions and Support Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock opened at $8.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average of $7.54. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The firm has a market cap of $142.49 million, a PE ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Innovative Solutions and Support from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 85.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 8,568 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 21.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Innovative Solutions and Support during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,808,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. 23.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

