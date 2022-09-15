SM Energy (NYSE:SM) CAO Sells $394,891.38 in Stock

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 8,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $394,891.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,437.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SM Energy Stock Performance

NYSE SM opened at $46.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.93. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $54.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 4.84.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from SM Energy’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 24th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SM Energy

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 48,711 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 90,195 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,361 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 4.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,341 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SM. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

