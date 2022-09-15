First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Shares Gap Down to $18.75

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.75, but opened at $17.21. First Watch Restaurant Group shares last traded at $16.28, with a volume of 4,709 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FWRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays increased their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen increased their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.68.

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Down 5.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.62. The company has a market cap of $938.78 million and a PE ratio of 227.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Institutional Trading of First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FWRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $184.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.97 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 170.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the first quarter valued at $92,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the first quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of March 23, 2022, it operated 341 company-owned restaurants and 94 franchised restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

