Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $72.00 price objective on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.17.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL opened at $72.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.95. Oracle has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $192.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 469.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

