Short Interest in Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) Drops By 35.6%

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 425,200 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the August 15th total of 660,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,252.0 days.

Alfa Laval Corporate Price Performance

ALFVF opened at $27.10 on Thursday. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $31.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.26 and its 200-day moving average is $28.25.

Alfa Laval Corporate Company Profile

Featured Stories

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

