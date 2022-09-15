AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AKITA Drilling Price Performance
AKTAF opened at $1.16 on Thursday. AKITA Drilling has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $2.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.49.
About AKITA Drilling
