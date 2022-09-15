AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AKITA Drilling Price Performance

AKTAF opened at $1.16 on Thursday. AKITA Drilling has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $2.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.49.

About AKITA Drilling

AKITA Drilling Ltd. is an oil and gas drilling contractor in Canada and the United States. It provides contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns.

