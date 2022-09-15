Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 166,300 shares, a growth of 2,088.2% from the August 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 909,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Allianz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Societe Generale lowered Allianz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Allianz from €250.00 ($255.10) to €245.00 ($250.00) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Allianz from €230.00 ($234.69) to €225.00 ($229.59) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Allianz from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allianz has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS ALIZY opened at $17.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08. Allianz has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $26.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.21.
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
