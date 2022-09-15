Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Short Interest Update

Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, an increase of 129.4% from the August 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 68.8 days.

Amundi Stock Performance

AMDUF opened at $51.64 on Thursday. Amundi has a fifty-two week low of $49.58 and a fifty-two week high of $90.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.75 and its 200 day moving average is $58.71.

Get Amundi alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Amundi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amundi in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Amundi from €89.00 ($90.82) to €65.00 ($66.33) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Amundi from €70.00 ($71.43) to €65.00 ($66.33) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Amundi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amundi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.90.

About Amundi

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the Crédit Agricole and the Société Générale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amundi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amundi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.