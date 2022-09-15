Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Receives $42.56 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.56.

NOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. TheStreet upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 104.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Up 5.9 %

NYSE NOG opened at $33.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.93. Northern Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $39.10.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $549.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.05 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 1,046.87% and a net margin of 1.28%. Research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

