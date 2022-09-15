Analysts Set SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Price Target at $71.75

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.75.

SSAAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 60 to SEK 61 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Danske cut SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

SSAB AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of SSAAY stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. SSAB AB has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.80. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.25.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SSAAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 19.96%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Equities analysts predict that SSAB AB will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

