Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Receives GBX 8,100 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,100 ($97.87).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 9,000 ($108.75) to GBX 8,400 ($101.50) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 8,300 ($100.29) to GBX 8,100 ($97.87) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 6,600 ($79.75) to GBX 6,000 ($72.50) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Croda International Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of LON CRDA opened at GBX 6,712 ($81.10) on Friday. Croda International has a 12-month low of GBX 5,862 ($70.83) and a 12-month high of £105.05 ($126.93). The stock has a market cap of £9.37 billion and a PE ratio of 1,325.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6,977.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7,027.98.

Croda International Cuts Dividend

About Croda International

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a GBX 47 ($0.57) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

