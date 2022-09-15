Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 508 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned about 0.25% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 769.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 750.0% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000.

Get First Trust Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FMHI opened at $47.06 on Thursday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $56.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.43 and its 200 day moving average is $49.19.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.