Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Grows Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,234,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,699,137,000 after buying an additional 210,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,140,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,605,808,000 after buying an additional 456,834 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,394,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,587,186,000 after buying an additional 92,925 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,897,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,577,619,000 after acquiring an additional 60,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 316.4% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,821,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,034,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total transaction of $118,714.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,621,268.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total value of $118,714.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,621,268.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $125,309.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,170.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,648 shares of company stock valued at $933,186. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 0.2 %

VRSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.18.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $185.91 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.05 and a 12 month high of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.19.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 35.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.