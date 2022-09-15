Golden Sun Education Group (NASDAQ:GSUN) Shares Up 1.8%

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.53 and last traded at $30.53. 150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 405,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

Golden Sun Education Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.17.

Institutional Trading of Golden Sun Education Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Golden Sun Education Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Golden Sun Education Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Golden Sun Education Group Company Profile

Golden Sun Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education and management services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, primary and secondary school services, tutoring, and other Services. The company offers private school educational and foreign language tutorials, and other education training management services.

