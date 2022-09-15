Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.82

Shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.82 and last traded at $10.59, with a volume of 21529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Vista Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Vista Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $905.05 million, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Energy

Vista Energy ( NYSE:VIST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $294.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.65 million. Vista Energy had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 27.03%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,550,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,082,000 after acquiring an additional 981,075 shares during the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vista Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,199,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,200,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,429,000 after acquiring an additional 22,046 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,129,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,269,000 after acquiring an additional 61,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 648.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,087,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,795,000 after acquiring an additional 942,088 shares during the last quarter. 22.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vista Energy Company Profile

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE.

