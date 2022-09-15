Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Shares Gap Up to $17.45

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.45, but opened at $18.06. Permian Basin Royalty Trust shares last traded at $17.88, with a volume of 14,594 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Get Permian Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.89.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Permian Basin Royalty Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 10.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 8,298 shares during the period. SoftVest Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 6.7% in the second quarter. SoftVest Advisors LLC now owns 4,108,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,991,000 after acquiring an additional 258,656 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 161,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 15.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 98,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 12,835 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the second quarter worth about $166,000.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.