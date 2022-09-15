Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Shares Gap Up to $17.45

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.45, but opened at $18.06. Permian Basin Royalty Trust shares last traded at $17.88, with a volume of 14,594 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.89.
Institutional Trading of Permian Basin Royalty Trust
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 10.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 8,298 shares during the period. SoftVest Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 6.7% in the second quarter. SoftVest Advisors LLC now owns 4,108,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,991,000 after acquiring an additional 258,656 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 161,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 15.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 98,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 12,835 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the second quarter worth about $166,000.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile
Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.
