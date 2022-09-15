Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 41,798 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 380,170 shares.The stock last traded at $23.54 and had previously closed at $23.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARGO shares. Raymond James lowered Argo Group International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.50 to $28.50 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Argo Group International Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Argo Group International Announces Dividend

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $483.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.90 million. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 5.59% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is -35.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARGO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 14,276 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 20,405 shares during the period. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,158,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

