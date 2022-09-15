Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 48,794 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 820,856 shares.The stock last traded at $111.22 and had previously closed at $116.55.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SRPT shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $100.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.31.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers bought 46,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $108.28 per share, with a total value of $4,999,287.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 51,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,530,725.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,966.7% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 191.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $61,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $117,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

