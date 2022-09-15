IWG (LON:IWG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $141.25

Shares of IWG plc (LON:IWG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 141.25 ($1.71) and last traded at GBX 142.50 ($1.72), with a volume of 1405224 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 152.25 ($1.84).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of IWG from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 255 ($3.08) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of IWG from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

IWG Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,515.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 173 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 218.76. The company has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion and a PE ratio of -6.68.

About IWG

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers coworking and collaboration spaces; flexible and scalable spaces; work and community spaces; private, professional, and memberships workspaces; virtual offices, meeting rooms, and lounges; and reception services and conference products.

Featured Articles

