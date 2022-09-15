Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Trading 1.3% Higher

Shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) traded up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.31 and last traded at $12.31. 1,241 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 50,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of Runway Growth Finance to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Runway Growth Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Runway Growth Finance Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $491.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Runway Growth Finance Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Runway Growth Finance

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.95%. This is a positive change from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.29%.

In other news, CEO R David Spreng purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $58,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 49,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,847. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,000 shares of company stock worth $83,870. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Runway Growth Finance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,794,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 5.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 201,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 11,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

