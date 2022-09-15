Comparing Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) & RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) and RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cerevel Therapeutics and RAPT Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerevel Therapeutics N/A N/A -$225.33 million ($1.90) -15.61 RAPT Therapeutics $3.81 million 209.78 -$69.20 million ($2.55) -10.57

RAPT Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Cerevel Therapeutics. Cerevel Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RAPT Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerevel Therapeutics 0 2 6 0 2.75 RAPT Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cerevel Therapeutics and RAPT Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Cerevel Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $41.29, indicating a potential upside of 39.24%. RAPT Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $50.83, indicating a potential upside of 88.62%. Given RAPT Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RAPT Therapeutics is more favorable than Cerevel Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Cerevel Therapeutics has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RAPT Therapeutics has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cerevel Therapeutics and RAPT Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerevel Therapeutics N/A -51.30% -42.44% RAPT Therapeutics -2,346.32% -40.22% -36.93%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.4% of RAPT Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Cerevel Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of RAPT Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

RAPT Therapeutics beats Cerevel Therapeutics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety. The company's products also comprise Tavapadon, a selective dopamine D1/D5 partial agonist that is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of early- and late-stage Parkinson's disease; CVL-871, a selective dopamine D1/D5 partial agonist, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial to treat dementia-related apathy; CVL-936, a selective dopamine D3-preferring antagonist, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of substance use disorder; CVL-354, a selective kappa-opioid receptor antagonist to treat major depressive disorder and substance use disorder; and CVL-047, selective PDE4 inhibitor for the treatment of major depressive disorder and substance use disorder. It is also involved in the development of an M4 agonist program for the treatment of psychosis and related indications; and an LRRK2 inhibitor program to address disease progression in Parkinson's. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues. The company's lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule CCR4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer. It also focuses on the development of hematopoietic progenitor kinase 1 inhibitor. The company was formerly known as FLX Bio, Inc. and changed its name to RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2019. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

