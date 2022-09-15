Reviewing Kaiser Group (OTCMKTS:KGHI) and Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA)

Kaiser Group (OTCMKTS:KGHI – Get Rating) and Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kaiser Group and Charah Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaiser Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Charah Solutions $293.22 million 0.27 -$5.81 million ($0.91) -2.60

Kaiser Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Charah Solutions.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaiser Group N/A N/A N/A Charah Solutions -6.86% -219.29% -7.06%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Kaiser Group and Charah Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Kaiser Group has a beta of -28.95, suggesting that its stock price is 2,995% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charah Solutions has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Kaiser Group and Charah Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaiser Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Charah Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

Charah Solutions has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 110.97%. Given Charah Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Charah Solutions is more favorable than Kaiser Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.6% of Charah Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 13.8% of Kaiser Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Charah Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Charah Solutions beats Kaiser Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kaiser Group

Kaiser Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Kaiser Aircraft Industries, Inc., provides aircraft maintenance and modification services for government, military, and commercial customers. It also manufactures and assemblies parts and kits. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

About Charah Solutions

Charah Solutions, Inc. provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds. Its remediation and compliance services also include landfill development, construction, and management; site evaluation and characterization; preliminary design and cost estimates with life-cycle analysis; hydrogeological assessment; groundwater and containment modeling; permit application and processing for expansions and greenfield sites; design engineering; construction of landfills and cap and cover systems; conversion of impoundments to landfill sites; quality assurance and control, and documentation; engineered fills (off-site); and other related services. In addition, the company recycles recurring and contracted volumes of coal-fired power generation waste byproducts comprising bottom ash, fly ash, and gypsum byproducts for the use in various industrial purposes. Further, it provides coal ash management services; fossil services that include silo management, on-site ash transportation, and capture and disposal of ash byproduct from coal power operations; and manages combustion byproducts comprising bottom ash, as well as disposal of flue gas desulfurization gypsum, Pozatec/fixated scrubber sludge, and fluidized bed combustion fly ash; and environmental risk transfer services that manages the sites' remediation requirements. Charah Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

