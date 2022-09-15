Capital Group International Inc. CA Purchases 802,622 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Capital Group International Inc. CA grew its position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) by 1,256.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 866,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 802,622 shares during the quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA owned 0.88% of Zai Lab worth $38,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZLAB. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Zai Lab to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Zai Lab Trading Down 1.6 %

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab stock opened at $49.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.00. Zai Lab Limited has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $136.18.

(Get Rating)

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.