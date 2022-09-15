JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Director Sells $65,855.16 in Stock

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) Director Equity Investors Cf L.P Green sold 7,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $65,855.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,730.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

JOANN Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JOAN opened at $8.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $335.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.35. JOANN Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $13.55.

Get JOANN alerts:

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $463.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.87 million. JOANN had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 32.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that JOANN Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JOANN Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JOANN

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. JOANN’s payout ratio is -31.21%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JOANN by 22.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of JOANN by 30.8% during the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 401,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 94,640 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of JOANN by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JOANN during the second quarter worth about $2,155,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in JOANN by 50.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on JOAN shares. Barclays lowered their price target on JOANN from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on JOANN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America downgraded JOANN from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Loop Capital downgraded JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on JOANN from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JOANN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

About JOANN

(Get Rating)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.