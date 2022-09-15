Insider Selling: InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Director Sells $68,889.75 in Stock

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 8,889 shares of InfuSystem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $68,889.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 346 shares in the company, valued at $2,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Gregg Owen Lehman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, Gregg Owen Lehman sold 1,900 shares of InfuSystem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total value of $14,972.00.

On Friday, June 17th, Gregg Owen Lehman sold 30,000 shares of InfuSystem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $264,900.00.

InfuSystem Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of INFU opened at $7.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average is $9.12. The company has a market capitalization of $152.11 million, a PE ratio of -245.00 and a beta of 1.18. InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $19.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Institutional Trading of InfuSystem

InfuSystem ( NYSEAMERICAN:INFU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. InfuSystem had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $27.04 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFU. Friess Associates LLC increased its position in shares of InfuSystem by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 246,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 83,845 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in InfuSystem by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,695 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in InfuSystem by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 159,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 9,606 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in InfuSystem by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 92,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 14,826 shares during the period. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new position in InfuSystem during the 4th quarter valued at $5,444,000. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised InfuSystem from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

